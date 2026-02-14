5 Additives That Can Actually Increase Your Engine's Performance & Lifespan

Vehicles, like every other mechanical body of work that has ever been put together, require regular maintenance to stay in optimal shape. The magic is in the boring details; Routine procedures like getting an oil change, replacing the spark plug, and changing transmission fluids go a long way in preserving the condition of your cherished (and usually, costly) car. However, not all maintenance practices simply maintain an existing status quo — some, like the use of additives, actually help enhance your car's abilities.

If you have spent any time around gearheads or browsing automotive blogs and forums, you have probably heard of additives in some capacity. The topic usually sparks a debate, where one camp swears by fuel and oil additives as the next best thing since sliced bread, while the other dismisses everything as snake oil, which does nothing but drain your wallet. Both sides make compelling arguments, and for the most part, the skeptics have a point.

Many additives can be found on a shelf at your local store, a significant percentage of which do not contribute to the performance or protection of your vehicle and its engine. However, a few products have developed a reputation for boosting engine performance (and even lifespan) over the years. We've compiled a list of five such additives, but note that you'll need to run compatibility checks — some of these products were designed for specific engines.