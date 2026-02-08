Nashville Mayor On Elon Musk's Tunnel: 'Ideal Scenario...No One Dies'

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell didn't pull any punches when asked about Elon Musk's plan to build a pair of tunnels beneath the city: "If it happens," O'Connell said (via Bloomberg), "the ideal scenario would be: mostly harmless, no one dies." He's half-joking, but he has reason to make light of the Boring Co.'s proposal. After nearly ten years of talking about similar hyperloops in other major cities across the U.S. (and very little to show for it outside of the Vegas Loop in Las Vegas), Musk doesn't seem to have O'Connell convinced this thing will ever legitimately materialize.

The project, dubbed the Music City Loop, would require blasting through limestone bedrock beneath state roadways to build a pair of 10-mile-long tunnels from the airport to the state capitol in downtown Nashville. The Boring Co.'s projections say thousands of passengers could pass through the tunnels an hour, all being chauffeured in Teslas. Despite the mayor's insinuation, company executives insist the tunnels will be totally safe and privately funded. In other words, at no cost to Tennessee taxpayers.