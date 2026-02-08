Is That A Starlink Satellite Or Meteor? Here's How To Tell The Difference

Gazing up at the night sky, you may wonder: What is that? A bird? A plane? A...satellite? There are thousands of satellites orbiting our planet – SpaceX alone has launched more than 9,000, and there are in excess of 15,000 in total in orbit around Earth as of January 2026. They should be easy to spot, and often are, but they're also frequently mistaken for other celestial bodies, including meteors.

There's much more to be seen when you're stargazing than just stars. Some objects are easy for anyone to identify, but according to Alyn Wallace, who was an award-winning landscape astrophotographer (someone who takes photos of all the things in our night sky), even the mainstream media sometimes mistakes a satellite for a meteor, despite the fact that there are distinct differences. There are several ways for even an amateur observer to identify what they're seeing, but the easiest is probably speed. Satellites move much more slowly than meteors, and the difference can be observed even through a camera lens. While a meteor may only appear in one photo or frame, a satellite will likely appear in several frames as it slowly moves across the sky.

SpaceX satellites are even easier to spot because they tend to appear as lines of bright, round lights, known as Starlink satellite trains. Sometimes up to 60 are seen together in what looks like, from the ground, a long white line. If you're still not sure what you're seeing, there are a few other tricks of the trade.