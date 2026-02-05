Why The US Coast Guard Is Deploying Ships To NYC

The USCG, which recently closed a deal to expand its fleet of icebreakers, stated that among its top priorities is "facilitating the safe movement of critical commercial traffic that supports the region's economy and daily needs." When ice takes over essential waterways, the delivery of key assets to the region may be delayed, including fuel and heating oil, even as temperatures in the city remain below freezing.

The operation involves two 140-foot Bay-class icebreaking tugs — the CGC (Coast Guard Cutter) Penobscot Bay and the CGC Sturgeon Bay — along with the 65-foot harbor tug CGC Hawser

The icebreakers are part of a larger mission called Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters (OP RENEW), which seeks to support the Northeast region of the United States during winter weather. All three ships are homeported in Bayonne, New Jersey, and are well equipped for icebreaking and search and rescue operations in waterways affected by ice.

At the time of writing, no restrictions are in place for ports within the NYC Coast Guard sector, but the ferry service remains suspended with no timeline for when service may be restored. The independently operated Staten Island Ferry remains open, and the Coast Guard advises anyone on the water to "exercise extreme caution, monitor weather and ice conditions, and report navigational hazards to the Coast Guard."