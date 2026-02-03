Tesla's 2025 Profits Were Even Worse Than We Expected

Tesla has released its 2025 year-end financial results, and they are disastrous, to say the least. Yahoo Finance reported that Tesla's profits fell 46% compared to last year, with the automaker's financial statements backing that up.

Tesla's 2024 net income was $7.091 billion, dropping to $3.794 billion in 2025. That's quite a drop. There are several reasons for the precipitous drop, and it's only partly to do with the popularity of Tesla's cars. That said, it's true that sales are dropping as competition heats up, especially from Chinese automakers like the Tesla-rivaling BYD. Compared to a few years ago, there are just flat-out more electric cars to choose from, squeezing Tesla out of sales.

Deliveries are falling as a result. In 2024, Tesla delivered 1,704,093 Model 3 and Model Y cars. In 2025, that number dropped to 1,585,279. Both 2024 and 2025 are lower still than 2023's 1,739,707 Model 3 and Model Y deliveries.