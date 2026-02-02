Not Just Freezing: Thawing Out Can Also Threaten Your Pipes

When temperatures plummet, you may face more pressing problems than misplaced winter gear, drafty windows, and closed businesses and schools. Frigid weather can lead to serious threats including hypothermia, power outages, and frozen pipes. We all know the dangers that hurricanes and wildfires pose to our homes, but according to the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS), harsh winter weather is among the costliest insured catastrophes, and burst pipes are the top risk factor for property damage in cold weather.

Frozen pipes can happen anywhere, but your most at-risk spaces include any exterior pipes, like spigots or sprinkler pipes, pipes in unheated spaces such as your basement, attic, and garage, and pipes that run along exterior walls. There are steps you can take to prevent your pipes from freezing, but sometimes that's not enough. Frozen pipes don't always burst, but when they do, it's often not simply due to freezing. Water does, of course, expand when it's frozen, but that ice tends to expand to the side, not outward. As the water in the pipe begins to thaw, however, the newly melted ice, or water, can push against areas that are still frozen. Sometimes that water is also pushed by ice towards the faucet. In either case, the pressure this causes can lead to a burst pipe.