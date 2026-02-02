This Camera Lets You 'Time Travel' Through Photography's Most Iconic Eras

Film photography and retro capture keep returning to vogue. From dedicated Hasselblad mode on OnePlus phones to the VSCO Capture app replicating the film grain effect, there are a variety of ways to get that vintage feel in your pictures. Fujifilm is hopping on to that bandwagon with the instax mini Evo Cinema, an instant camera that comes with built-in retro filters and can print those photos, as well. Fujifilm sells a whole range of Instax-branded mini cameras and wireless printers that capture the spirit of film capture. But its latest offering dives straight into the 1960s era to revive the charm of vintage cameras.

The standout aspect of Fujifilm's latest camera is the Eras Dial, which you can rotate and pick between ten different capture modes, each with a unique color composition to capture the essence of retro cameras. Each era preset can be set across ten different intensity levels to give each image a unique look. It can also capture videos with vintage camera filters applied. Alternatively, you can also connect it to a phone via the companion app and get photos printed from the camera kit. Simply put, it's a 3-in-1 hybrid kit that can be used for standalone capture as well as photo printing.

Fujifilm says the vertical grip design is inspired by the FUJICA Single-8 (8mm) camera that was launched back in 1965. In addition to the main kit, you also get a dedicated viewfinder and a grip attachment with the device. The device also has a rear mirror screen where you can see the captured video and instantly turn your favorite frames into instax-formatted photo prints. Each capture is generated with a QR code, which can be scanned to revive the clip.