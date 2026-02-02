Texas' Plan To Stop Fake License Plates Isn't Working As Intended

Since the beginning of July 2025, most Texas temporary paper license plates have been replaced by new metal plates with colored stripes to indicate their purpose. This was done to help prevent fraud (paper tags are easier to counterfeit) and help law enforcement with traffic patrols. Dealership-owned vehicles being used for business purposes now get tags with light blue markings, out-of-state buyers get plates with green accents, and red and purple markings go on temporary or provisional metal tags. All of these colored markings are on the sides and bottom edges of Texas' regular plate design, which is black numbers and letters on a plain white background. The state's law enforcement agencies and Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) hoped the change to metal plates would cut down on license plate fraud, but Fox 7 Austin is one of many media outlets that has since quoted law enforcement personnel discussing the issue. Capt. Howard Stinehour of the Burnet County Sheriff's Department said "It causes problems with our license plate reader systems, toll roads, all kinds of things." Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney was part of the push to ban paper tags, telling KTVT (CBS 11 in Fort Worth), "If you've got a computer and a printer at home you can make a Texas paper tag."

Sgt. José Escribano of the Travis County Constable's Offfice said he thought the new law actually encouraged more crime. He told KXAN, "If I'm a crook, why would I want to go ahead and order one, pay it, this, that, and the other, when I can just go ahead and steal one?" Just three months after the law went into effect, NBC 5 in Dallas-Fort Worth reported on a traffic stop in Harris County where a driver had made their own red-trimmed temporary metal tag. They used a stolen plate as the base and covered it with a vinyl wrap-style adhesive designed to look like a legitimate plate.