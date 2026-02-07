5 Things You Should Never Plug Into Your Home's Outdoor Power Outlets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A dangerous mistake to make is assuming that all outlets are created equally. It can lead to frying your electrical equipment, damaging property, and creating serious safety hazards. Whatever works perfectly fine in your cozy, climate-controlled living room is not always built to handle the rough, totally unpredictable conditions Mother Nature throws its way. Before you connect anything to that outdoor outlet, you should consider whether the unit has the specialized, tough gear to survive.

The minute you drag those devices outside, they start getting attacked by the elements. UV rays from the sun seriously break down standard indoor plastic housings, making them weak and leaving live wiring exposed. Moisture, whether it comes from direct rain, snow, or just heavy morning dew and high humidity, is the worst enemy of unsealed household gear. It causes fast corrosion and short circuits that can set off a fire instantly.

Also, outdoor outlets usually have a Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI). This is a safety feature that's significantly more sensitive than your standard indoor breaker. Since GFCIs are meant to stop electrocution in wet areas, they will instantly trip and kill the power if they sense minor electrical leakage, which is common in older, indoor-rated appliances. Don't let your simple convenience turn into a frustrating, expensive power failure or safety issue.