China's Massive Open-Sea Solar Plant Is Changing More Than The Power Grid

China's dominance in the solar energy segment has been swift, accounting for 80% of global solar panel production. Estimates suggest the country installed more photovoltaic panels in one year than the US has set up in its entire history of harnessing the Sun's power. The growth has been so expansive that the country can now produce panels worth one terawatt each year. A video that made the rounds on social media last year revealed how China has covered a mountain range with solar panels. It seems the ocean is next. China has started work on a gigawatt-scale open-sea solar farm, touted as the world's largest solar plant of its kind.

Covering an area of 1,223 hectares in the Shandong province, the project uses 2,934 photovoltaic panels on platforms that are each 60 meters (196 feet) in length and 35 meters (114 feet) across. Once completed, the offshore solar farm is expected to generate 1.78 billion kilowatt-hours of power each year, enough to cover the energy demands of over 2.6 million households in the region while reducing 1.3 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions. The construction is designed to withstand strong gales and icy conditions.

According to state-owned energy corporation China Energy Investment Corporation Co., Ltd. (CHN Energy), which is building the massive offshore solar project, the massive project also includes integrated fish farming. This won't be the first hybrid solar farm of its kind. In China's Guizhou province, which is home to a massive solar power generation project, mushrooms are farmed in sheds underneath the huge solar panels. The concept is known as agrivoltaics and has received a big push from the Chinese government. However, installing solar panels on water bodies has its own challenges.