What Is The Glow-In-The-Dark Handle In The Trunk Of Your Car Actually For?

One of the most fascinating things about safety features in cars is that they also have to consider situations that are very unlikely, but not impossible. Research done by Carsurance.net claims that there's a 1 in 366 chance that you'll have an accident for every 1,000 miles driven, but modern safety features are prepared for a much higher frequency than that.

There are other regulation safety features in cars that are prepared for even less likely scenarios, like being kidnapped. As movies and television shows have frequently demonstrated, when someone gets kidnapped, they are often tossed into the vehicle's trunk or cargo area, a place that's usually used to store other important things. Another reason is down to tragic cases of children climbing into trunks while playing and becoming trapped inside. Trunks can heat up rapidly, even on relatively mild days, and lack adequate ventilation, making them extremely dangerous in a short amount of time.

If it's a sedan, it's more than likely a trunk, meaning that it's separated from the passenger compartment of the vehicle. That means it's very difficult to escape through the passenger compartment. That's where the regulation glow-in-the-dark handle comes into play; it's designed to help you or your children escape these unlikely predicaments.