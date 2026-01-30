Think Twice Before Taking Your ATV Out On Snow-Covered Streets

ATVs, or all-terrain vehicles, can be a fun, exhilarating way to experience rugged terrain. Beyond recreation, these four-wheeled motorized vehicles can be used for plowing, mowing, camping, and even racing. They are designed for off-road use, with compact frames, straddle seating for good balance, and handlebars with thumb throttles. They have large, specialized tires that are made for muddy trails or rocky terrain and even snow-covered landscapes. And according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there is one place that you should never ride your ATV — paved roads.

Because they're specifically built to handle rough terrain, ATVs can be dangerous on paved roads. They can easily tip over or collide with a much larger car or truck. ATV manufacturers, the Consumer Federation of America, and even the Specialty Vehicle Institute of America, a national not-for-profit trade association representing manufacturers and distributors of ATVs, also warn that use on paved roads, even when allowed by your state or municipality, is highly discouraged and dangerous. This applies in good weather or bad, even when roads are closed or simply empty due to snow. According to the Specialty Vehicle Institute of America, 324 ATV riders were killed in accidents that happened on public roads in 2015, which was the most recent data available at the time of writing. Here's why experts agree that you should always stick to off-road fun.