Are DeWalt's Electric Snow Blowers As Good As Gas? Here's What Owners Say

For an exceptionally snowy winter, the last thing you want is to rely on a shovel. Fortunately, there are plenty of snow blowers from major brands like DeWalt to help make clearing your driveway easy. Speaking specifically to DeWalt's selection, the tool giant has blowers in both gas-powered and electric form. With gas-powered snow blowers as the standard for years, one has to wonder: are electric snow blowers anywhere close to as good? According to many DeWalt customers, the answer to this question isn't the most straightforward. It largely depends on individual snow-removal needs.

In certain situations, users find that an electric DeWalt snow blower performs just as well as a gas-powered unit. Some recommend them predominantly for smaller areas needing clearing, as they perform best with only a few inches of accumulation to clear. They're comparatively lightweight even with batteries attached, making them a good option if you find gas units too heavy. However, higher snow may be difficult to trudge through, and wet, heavy snow is likely to drain the battery faster. With that said, if you already have compatible FlexVolt batteries, you can use those to get right back to it. Irrespective of which one you use, you need to avoid several common mistakes while using snow blowers.

If it sounds like a DeWalt electric snow blower unit is right for you, there's more to the story to keep in mind. Users have also shared their thoughts on DeWalt's electric model beyond its best-case use scenarios, explaining what it got right and what it got wrong for them.