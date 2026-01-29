Are DeWalt's Electric Snow Blowers As Good As Gas? Here's What Owners Say
For an exceptionally snowy winter, the last thing you want is to rely on a shovel. Fortunately, there are plenty of snow blowers from major brands like DeWalt to help make clearing your driveway easy. Speaking specifically to DeWalt's selection, the tool giant has blowers in both gas-powered and electric form. With gas-powered snow blowers as the standard for years, one has to wonder: are electric snow blowers anywhere close to as good? According to many DeWalt customers, the answer to this question isn't the most straightforward. It largely depends on individual snow-removal needs.
In certain situations, users find that an electric DeWalt snow blower performs just as well as a gas-powered unit. Some recommend them predominantly for smaller areas needing clearing, as they perform best with only a few inches of accumulation to clear. They're comparatively lightweight even with batteries attached, making them a good option if you find gas units too heavy. However, higher snow may be difficult to trudge through, and wet, heavy snow is likely to drain the battery faster. With that said, if you already have compatible FlexVolt batteries, you can use those to get right back to it. Irrespective of which one you use, you need to avoid several common mistakes while using snow blowers.
If it sounds like a DeWalt electric snow blower unit is right for you, there's more to the story to keep in mind. Users have also shared their thoughts on DeWalt's electric model beyond its best-case use scenarios, explaining what it got right and what it got wrong for them.
How electric DeWalt snow blowers have performed with users
At the time of this writing, DeWalt only has one electric snow blower on the market: the DeWalt 60-volt Max 21-inch single-stage snow blower. The blower alone typically runs close to $800, while the kit, including two 60V batteries, costs over $1,100. All in all, this model's reviews are mixed. On one hand, there are those who think highly of it. Concord Carpenter | Tool Lab on YouTube was impressed with the unit, praising its maneuverability and strength to plow through snow. Redditor u/geologyhawk managed to get theirs through 18 inches of snow, while fellow Reddit user u/THRWAWAY4447 said, "It is quiet, starts perfectly in 0 degree weather, no gas, light enough to pick up and carry to clear my back deck."
Meanwhile, some were rather disappointed. ToolGuyd's review noted that, while it's a decent model, snow is likely to compact inside and the batteries could overheat — even when using the blower within its snow-removal limits. Looking over Home Depot's reviews, those who gave the snow blower one star mention everything from it failing to work right out of the box to it struggling to throw snow to the auger not even spinning up. Several reviewers on the DeWalt website also mentioned a faulty belt to be aware of, with theirs suddenly snapping without much use.
Does this electric snowblower belong with the DeWalt products you should steer clear of and avoid? Not necessarily. Many feel it has some serious flaws, while others believe it's a strong alternative to a gas blower in specific situations. Whether it's right for you is something only you can determine based on your needs.
How we came to this conclusion
The conclusions we reached regarding DeWalt's electric snow blowers and their performance were based on extensive research on two fronts. First and foremost were assessments from DeWalt electric snowblower users, obtained from various sources, including Reddit, ToolGuyd, and the Concord Carpenter | Tool Lab YouTube channel. The aim was to present a clear picture of how users across the board tend to feel about these specific snowblower models, and which situations they consider most suitable for use.
The next step was to examine the sole electric DeWalt snowblower model currently available. From here, we were able to examine the buyers' testimonies and determine the prevailing attitudes and experiences among them. In both positive and negative reviews, common points of praise were highlighted, as were common issues and complaints. Thus, it was made as clear as possible what one could expect if they purchased DeWalt's electric snow blowers.