5 Video Game Graphics Settings You Can Turn Off Without Hurting Visuals

Gamers face a delicate balancing act when optimizing their games. Luxurious graphics come at the cost of performance, forcing players to choose between frame rate and visuals. I've been a PC gamer for nearly a decade (well, unless you count my endless hogging of the family computer as a kid), and these days I'm running something pretty close to my dream rig, albeit with an older GPU. As my graphics card ages, I'm forced to make more difficult choices when choosing my game settings in new titles. But with common computer upgrades now painfully expensive and the RAM-pocalypse in full swing, it's time for gamers like me to stop thinking about hardware upgrades. Instead, our focus should be on squeezing every last bit of performance out of our current rigs.

Whether you're running with the latest hardware or still getting by with an RTX 3060, one of the best ways to optimize your gaming performance is by tweaking in-game graphics settings. Some features add to your system load without much visible benefit to your gameplay, and turning them off will let you eke a few more frames per-second out of certain titles without ruining your graphics.

To that end, I've rounded up a handful of settings that almost no gamer needs to have enabled and which can be disabled without affecting a game's graphical fidelity. While these tips are primarily for PC gamers, many apply to console games, too. From disabling unnecessary filters meant to make games feel like movies to turning off frame-related features that only add input latency to most systems, here are five video game graphics settings you can turn off without hurting your game's visuals.