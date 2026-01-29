Every Major Feature Coming To iPhone With iOS 26.3
Apple is currently testing the third beta build of iOS 26.3, and it is expected to roll out widely in the coming weeks. The release notes are not out yet, but sharp-eyed beta testers have spotted a handful of changes that could soon land with the stable update. Do keep in mind that not all beta features eventually make it to the imminent stable release, depending on their stability and user feedback with the bug situation. As far as iOS 26.3 goes, the changelog is not exactly brimming, but you might like the handful of tweaks it brings to the table.
The most prominent change linked to the next build of iOS is a new bridge tool that makes it easier to transfer your iPhone's data to another iPhone. So far, switching from an iPhone to an Android phone has been a hassle. The new transfer system wants to make it nearly as seamless as upgrading from a new iPhone to an older one. All you have to do is place the Android device close to your iPhone, and a wireless transfer bridge will be created. Google's app eased the situation to some extent back in 2022.
There are, however, a few limitations. You can transfer all the core data stored on the phone, including the media, files, and app data, but for security reasons, the Health data logged by the phone and connected wearables, Bluetooth-paired devices, and locked content won't be moved. Another crucial benefit is that using the same transfer system, you can also transfer your phone number, if you have set up an eSIM and your carrier supports the switching. Setting up eSIM on new devices has been a pain point on its own, but Apple is finally offering a convenient path.
What else to expect?
In 2023, Apple announced iPhones would finally support RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging. It didn't quite end the green-blue chat bubble war, and there was some problem with feature parity as well, but the biggest miss was the lack of end-to-end encryption support.
This is the same encryption standard that is used by platforms such as WhatsApp and Signal to keep your conversations private. It seems Apple is finally ready to enable end-to-end encryption (E2EE), as mention of an impending E2EE support has been spotted in the code of iOS 26.3 in January.
Apple is also making it easier to apply weather-themed home and lock screen customizations. When you long-press on the lock screen and head to the theme picker page, you will now see a dedicated carousel of live wallpapers labeled as Weather. These dynamic wallpapers are themed after the local weather conditions and respond accordingly to the day-night shifts, as well. So far, it has appeared clubbed together with space-themed wallpapers as part of the "Weather & Astronomy" bundle.
Additionally, Apple is planning to roll out a new feature called "limit precise location." According to Apple's support page, when this feature is enabled, it will restrict "some information that cellular networks may use to determine your location." Simply put, cellular networks will only get a broad idea of your current location, but won't be able to pinpoint the exact details, such as lane or street number.
This will be bypassed when you share your location as part of an SOS alert with emergency responders. This feature will be restricted to iPhones with one of Apple's N-series modems, such as the iPhone 16e, iPhone Air, and the iPhone 17 series. However, carrier support is limited to Boost Mobile in the U.S., for now.