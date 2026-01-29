Every Major Feature Coming To iPhone With iOS 26.3

Apple is currently testing the third beta build of iOS 26.3, and it is expected to roll out widely in the coming weeks. The release notes are not out yet, but sharp-eyed beta testers have spotted a handful of changes that could soon land with the stable update. Do keep in mind that not all beta features eventually make it to the imminent stable release, depending on their stability and user feedback with the bug situation. As far as iOS 26.3 goes, the changelog is not exactly brimming, but you might like the handful of tweaks it brings to the table.

The most prominent change linked to the next build of iOS is a new bridge tool that makes it easier to transfer your iPhone's data to another iPhone. So far, switching from an iPhone to an Android phone has been a hassle. The new transfer system wants to make it nearly as seamless as upgrading from a new iPhone to an older one. All you have to do is place the Android device close to your iPhone, and a wireless transfer bridge will be created. Google's app eased the situation to some extent back in 2022.

There are, however, a few limitations. You can transfer all the core data stored on the phone, including the media, files, and app data, but for security reasons, the Health data logged by the phone and connected wearables, Bluetooth-paired devices, and locked content won't be moved. Another crucial benefit is that using the same transfer system, you can also transfer your phone number, if you have set up an eSIM and your carrier supports the switching. Setting up eSIM on new devices has been a pain point on its own, but Apple is finally offering a convenient path.