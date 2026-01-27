This YouTuber Built His Own Solar-Powered Yacht That Can Run Forever

You'll find solar panels just about everywhere these days. They are installed to convert the sun's energy into electric power for residential, commercial, and industrial use. Solar-powered vehicles have been around for a long time too, with clever minds engineering solar-powered automobiles, aircraft, and boats over the years.

Sure, we might be a long way off from having mass-produced solar-powered cars or other vehicles, but there's an active community of lesser-known builders doing very interesting things with solar-powered vehicles. One of those builders is a fellow from Finland by the name of Lukas. Through his YouTube channel, True North Yachts, Lukas has drawn a lot of attention in recent months with his solar-powered yacht, which he's currently testing out in Europe.

Lukas' vessel, which he named the Helios-11, is still a prototype that's unfinished in many ways. Even so, you can see the boat represents a new way of looking at a yacht, with a focus on lightness and strength over luxury amenities. This boat is intended to serve as a test of concept rather than a polished product. As such, it's one that Lukas hopes will pave the way for larger, more refined, and more powerful True North solar yachts to come.