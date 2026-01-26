Can You Install An Aftermarket Gas Tank On Your Motorcycle?
Motorcycle customization has been around for decades. One major advantage that motorcycles have over cars in terms of customization is that a bike is much easier to completely take apart and rebuild from the ground up. Because there's less sheet metal and bodywork, it's also easier to put together a completely custom, one-of-a-kind build, and it means that there are tons of cool ways to customize your motorcycle and make it truly yours.
One of the biggest pieces of sheet metal on a motorcycle is the gas tank. Ever since motorcycles were invented, the gas tank has been in the same place — in front of the saddle. You unscrew the cap, you put the gas pump in, and then you pump like normal. The only exceptions are some really small two-stroke scooters and Vespas, which have their fuel fillers below the seat, meaning you have to lift the seat up to refuel. Still, for most larger motorcycles, the fuel tank in front of the seat is the norm.
Of course, aftermarket gas tanks also exist, much like any other component. Yes, you can install an aftermarket gas tank on your bike, but it'll take a little bit more work than just removing one and adding the other.
Aftermarket gas tanks are pretty involved
Firstly, it's important to note that there are different types of gas tanks for different types of motorcycles. IMS gas tanks, for example, are all about endurance and functionality, and they're primarily designed for motocross bikes that are being prepped to go long distances. Even then, it doesn't have to be a dirt racer for a motorcycle to have a massive fuel tank.
For choppers and other custom builds, there are plenty of options for aftermarket fuel tanks, in varying shapes and sizes. It's just a matter of finding one that you think will work best with the aesthetic you're going for. Remember, aftermarket gas tanks come in bare metal only; it's up to you to prep and paint them to match the rest of your bike.
Fitting the fuel tank to the frame of the bike might require a little bit of extra fabrication work, as the stock fuel tank mounting points might not be enough to support the new one. As highlighted in Butler Customs Motorcycle Shop's YouTube video, another bracket to hold the fuel tank securely in place might be a good idea, again, depending on the shape and size, and how well it fits on the frame. Once it fits, you'll have to mess around with the fuel lines.
If you're a beginner DIYer, don't be afraid to call in an expert or take the bike to a specialist shop to install the fuel tank the right way. Once paintwork is done, your motorcycle will stand out even more, and it'll be even more of a headturner.