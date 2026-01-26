Can You Install An Aftermarket Gas Tank On Your Motorcycle?

Motorcycle customization has been around for decades. One major advantage that motorcycles have over cars in terms of customization is that a bike is much easier to completely take apart and rebuild from the ground up. Because there's less sheet metal and bodywork, it's also easier to put together a completely custom, one-of-a-kind build, and it means that there are tons of cool ways to customize your motorcycle and make it truly yours.

One of the biggest pieces of sheet metal on a motorcycle is the gas tank. Ever since motorcycles were invented, the gas tank has been in the same place — in front of the saddle. You unscrew the cap, you put the gas pump in, and then you pump like normal. The only exceptions are some really small two-stroke scooters and Vespas, which have their fuel fillers below the seat, meaning you have to lift the seat up to refuel. Still, for most larger motorcycles, the fuel tank in front of the seat is the norm.

Of course, aftermarket gas tanks also exist, much like any other component. Yes, you can install an aftermarket gas tank on your bike, but it'll take a little bit more work than just removing one and adding the other.