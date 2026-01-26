China's Private Space Industry Is Doing A Lot More Than Building Rockets

In 1969, the United States landed a man on the moon, beating the Soviet Union to become the first to set foot on lunar soil after years of what was known as the space race. The research and innovation needed to win that race led to advances in not just rocket science and aviation, but in communications, the medical industry, and more. The world has since launched an International Space Station, landed exploratory rovers on Mars, and seen an explosion of commercial space innovation.

The United States has plans to return to the moon and send manned missions to Mars, but they're not the only ones with the drive to continue exploring that final frontier. China's private space industry is making huge strides, and its ambition goes beyond simply launching rockets. Previously dominated by state-owned ventures, China's commercial space interest has exploded in the last decade.

While it still lags behind the U.S. in terms of satellite launches and crewed spacecraft, it took a huge leap forward in 2022, when it opened up projects to more private companies. In 2025, the China National Space Administration announced plans to scale production and innovation in its commercial space industry over the next 10 years. Now, private companies in China are focused on reusable rocket technology, satellites, and even biomanufacturing.