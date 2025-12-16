5 Things About Satellites They Didn't Teach You In School

More satellites are in our orbit than ever before. The number has jumped to over 11,000 as of May this year. Not only are there more satellites, they can do more things than ever, too. The space industry is changing quickly as technology and human needs change. From what they do in space to how they perceive the world around them, to what they do when they are about to collide, satellite builders are constantly pushing the envelope.

One example of this the direct connection between ordinary cell phones and satellites. Starlink started rolling out direct-to-cell capable satellitesin January 2024. The service has slowly become available across the world, with Europe getting its first connection only in November 2025. Verizon, working with satellite operator AST SpaceMobile, received authorization from the FCC to begin testing Verizon's direct-to-cell video service in January 2025. Here are some other things you might not know about satellites.