Put The Grill Away Safely: What To Do With Your Propane Tank In The Winter

Outdoor living is on hold for many people, thanks to winter weather. If you're one of those people, you're probably taking steps to keep your equipment safe, including your outdoor electronics. When it comes to your grill's propane tank, keep it outside, not inside your home, and stored upright on a solid surface at least 10 feet away from any other building. Be sure it's well ventilated, where it won't be disturbed. Even if it snows, as long as your outside temperature stays above -40 degrees Fahrenheit, you're covered.

Though outside storage is recommended, according to AmeriGas, you can store your tank in an outdoor structure not connected to your home. But this area has to be well ventilated as well, and the tank must be kept away from power tools or other flammable items. Once the tank is properly secured, be sure the valve is turned off, or it could begin leaking propane. Keep a regular check on the tank through the winter to ensure it remains in good condition.

This is especially important after a winter storm hits, as snow and ice can build up on your tank, potentially causing it crack. Plus, if your tank gets completely covered by snow, the pressure may affect the tank's ability to turn the propane inside into a usable gas later on. If you get any accumulation on your tank or valve, don't try knocking it loose. Instead, take care to safely remove snow or ice by gently brushing it away.