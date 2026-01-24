How China's 'Hurricane 3000' Microwave Weapon Drops Drones From The Air

The ongoing war in Ukraine has changed the face of battlefields forever. The widespread use of drones has left traditional air defenses floundering; launching missiles that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to counter threats that may only cost a few hundred dollars is not practical. Scale this up to countering swarms of drones, and the logistics, costs, and effectiveness of such systems wane even further. This is why systems like Israel's Iron Beam laser weapon that can destroy drones for a few dollars "a pop" are being developed and introduced into combat service.

The Chinese Hurricane 3000 system is another new weapon developed to tackle the growing use of drones in combat. However, unlike the laser-based Israeli system, the Hurricane 3000 system uses microwaves to disable drones and drone swarms at ranges exceeding 3 kilometers (1.9 miles). This is a similar weapon to the US Army's Leonidas microwave weapon, although China claims that the 3000's reported three-kilometer-plus range is over a kilometer more than the Leonidas system.

The Zhuhai Airshow in 2024 was when the public got a first peek at the new system, and it was later showcased during a military parade in Beijing in September 2025. More recently, Norinco, the Chinese state-owned contractor that developed the system, has disclosed some of the system's technical details and its intended role. Both systems are vehicle-mounted and can be operated independently or networked into a cohesive air defence system with missile, laser, and artillery units.