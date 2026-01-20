What's The Difference Between Inline-Eight And V8 Engines?

If you were to pop open the hood of any random automobile on the planet, chances are extremely strong that you are going to see an inline engine — sometimes referred to as a straight engine — or a V engine. These have become to go-to engine types for most car manufacturers, though you will very occasionally see a flat engine or something else from time to time. One of the more popular V engines, particularly in the United States, is the V8. This is an engine that has come to signify power, due in no small part to its prominence during the muscle car revolution of the 1960s and '70s. On the inline side of things though, you will be seeing inline-four and inline-six engines. Notably, there is a distinct lack of inline-eight engines.

One would maybe think that an I8 would be rather plentiful considering the proliferation of the V8. After all, these two engine types share one important thing in common. They both are piston engines with eight cylinders. The difference between them is how those cylinders are arranged. With a V8, you have two rows of four cylinders each with the rows perpendicularly aligned with each other, thus forming the V shape of its name. An inline-eight engine, on the other hand, merely has one long row of eight cylinders next to one another. They are quite literally "in line." The reason you almost certainly will not see an inline-eight engine under the hood of a car is that they stopped being produced for cars in the mid-1950s, as car manufacturers gravitated to what its V-shaped counterpart could do.