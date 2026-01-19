Don't Plug This Tiny Device Into Your Car's USB Port

Ever since the late 2000s, almost every modern car has come with a factory-installed USB port. These allow you to charge your phone or other devices, as well as connect to the car's infotainment system through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Back in the day, they were also used for navigation map updates, could host storage devices, and could host some really cool gadgets that could upgrade your car.

For the most part, this is the furthest extent to which the USB port is utilized in cars. In some recent cars, like the Lynk & Co 02, the USB-C port also acts as a Thunderbolt port, allowing you to use the car's infotainment screen as a display. Some devices, like keyboards, won't get you very far when plugged into the USB port, but they're harmless.

There is, however, one type of device that you should never, under any circumstances, plug into the USB port — that's the USB killer. You've likely seen these devices floating around on YouTube and on internet shops; they are designed to literally render any electronic device a paperweight. The second you plug them into a USB port, your device will never function again. You won't be surprised to hear that these devices can harm your car's electronics, but there's a little more to it.