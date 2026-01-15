How To Add SlashGear As A Preferred Source On Google

In the age of AI, and all the perils it has introduced with finding reliable information, the internet has become more chaotic than ever. As a result, an average digital citizen of this world is increasingly struggling with finding trustworthy sources of information that have been meticulously researched, vetted, and written by human experts. Realizing the challenge, Google widely rolled out a helpful discovery tool called Preferred Sources in 2025, which lets you prioritize your favorite outlets.

If you are interested in a certain topic, personality, or a broad set of events, and want to read the relevant coverage only from a handful of sources that you trust, Preferred Sources is the way to set things up. Once you designate a website as a preferred source, you will see its coverage appear in the Top Stories bundle and a dedicated "From your sources" section on the Google Search results page.

