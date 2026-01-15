How To Add SlashGear As A Preferred Source On Google
In the age of AI, and all the perils it has introduced with finding reliable information, the internet has become more chaotic than ever. As a result, an average digital citizen of this world is increasingly struggling with finding trustworthy sources of information that have been meticulously researched, vetted, and written by human experts. Realizing the challenge, Google widely rolled out a helpful discovery tool called Preferred Sources in 2025, which lets you prioritize your favorite outlets.
If you are interested in a certain topic, personality, or a broad set of events, and want to read the relevant coverage only from a handful of sources that you trust, Preferred Sources is the way to set things up. Once you designate a website as a preferred source, you will see its coverage appear in the Top Stories bundle and a dedicated "From your sources" section on the Google Search results page.
If you are reading this article, that means you believe in SlashGear's expertise. Started in 2005, SlashGear has been a trusted source for millions of readers who flock to the website for authoritative and helpful coverage across consumer electronics, vehicles, entertainment, science, and gaming. We bring you breaking news from leading tech shows, informative coverage of the world's top brands, test-driven expert takes, and hands-on testing of the latest consumer technology devices. By setting SlashGear as a preferred source, you will get quick access to our coverage on all the topics you want to explore from an expert perspective.
How to make SlashGear a preferred source on Google
SlashGear covers a wide range of topics at the intersection of technology and automobiles, consumer electronics, science innovations, and interesting history. If you want to read more on these topics from SlashGear and keep up with our expert-driven take on the events unfolding in real time, the best way forward is to set us as a Preferred Source on Google Search, and there are two ways to accomplish that.
The first one is a shortcut (click here) that directly selects SlashGear as the preferred source. You simply have to make sure that the square box adjacent has a blue checkmark, followed by clicking on the "Take me to Google Search" button at the bottom of the page. The other method is a tad more involved:
- Search for a topic and find the Top Stories section and tap on the adjacent icon that looks like a stack of cards with a star in the middle.
- Select "Choose your preferred sources" in the slide-up window
- In the Search box, type "SlashGear." You will see the name appear below the box, with the website's icon and URL.
- Tap on the square box next to it until you see a blue tick mark. Refresh the page.
- Now, every time you search for a topic or use Google Search to find news, SlashGear's relevant coverage will appear in the Top Stories box. You will also see SlashGear's coverage in a dedicated section called "From your sources" on the Search page.
By following either of these methods, you can set SlashGear as one of your preferred sources on Google and see our articles in your "Top Stories" carousel.