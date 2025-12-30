This Hidden Google Setting Can Get You Real Results In The AI Age

The rapid infusion of AI into digital tools over the past couple of years has dramatically changed the user experience, as well as behavior. And not all of it has yielded positive results. Google's AI Overviews are plagued by a well-known problem called hallucination, and, to a certain extent, by a lack of language nuance and reasoning. That explains why these AI models — Gemini in Google's case – continue to misinterpret and misreport news items. Only a few weeks ago, The Verge spotted misleading AI-generated clickbait headlines in the Discover news feed on phones. One of the most comprehensive studies of its kind, jointly conducted by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the BBC, found that AI models "routinely misrepresent news content" irrespective of the language or geography. The error rate was as high as 45%, according to the analysis.

Readers are skeptical, as well. An investigation by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism conducted across 47 countries revealed that a large chunk of users are uncomfortable with the idea of reading AI-generated news, especially on topics such as politics. A study by Poynter's also highlighted that nearly half of Americans don't want AI to serve them news. And yet, AI is getting popular as a news source in some of the world's biggest markets like India, and its adoption has doubled as of 2025, according to a joint study by Oxford University and Reuters Institute. Some newsrooms are adopting AI ethically for journalism, but there are many that don't disclose. At the end of the day, the onus is on the reader to find and read sources that they can trust. And this is where Google's preferred source offers a lifeline, by letting users pick the source they trust and avoid falling victim to AI-generated material.