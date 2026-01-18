State Admits 'Sober DUI' Arrests Are Far More Common Than Claimed

For anyone hoping to improve their driving record, staying sober while driving is crucial. But even then, one still has to worry about false DUI-linked arrests, which are, unfortunately, not uncommon. There have been some high-profile examples, too: In early 2025, California state senator Sabrina Cervantes was arrested for alleged drunk driving, but was later cleared after blood tests. A couple even lost custody of their kids over a similar arrest in March 2025. Hawaii police officers have been internally warned for arresting sober drivers for allegedly driving under the influence. But it appears that the problem runs deeper.

Following an investigation by the WSMV, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) revealed that it had dramatically undercounted the number of false DUI arrests. The TBI initially claimed there were 609 such cases between 2017 and 2023, but later admitted to the news outlet that the real figure stood at 2,218. As of 2024, the number was 2,547 in the state of Tennessee alone. As per updated information on TBI's Crime Insight dashboard as of January 11, 2026, there were 1,883 cases of DUI arrests in 2024 where the individuals had neither alcohol nor drugs in their bloodstream.

The state has not shared data for 2025, but officials made 20,959 DUI arrests in 2024, which is 6% higher than the previous year. Officials told News3Live that there are many things beyond alcohol and drugs that can lead to intoxication, and that they are flushed out by the time blood tests are administered. Former patrol agents, however, claim that such arrests are linked to internal quotas and work pressure. But the issue is not limited to Tennessee. In Colorado and Hawaii, for instance, lawsuits have been filed over wrongful DUI arrests.