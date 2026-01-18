Why The Boeing 777X Has Folding Wings, But Can't Fly With Them Folded

If you've ever visited an aviation museum like the San Diego Air & Space Museum, you're probably familiar with the F4U-7 Corsair, a striking World War II-era fighter that is notable for its gull wings, which fold to save space on aircraft carriers. It's one of the world's most recognizable planes due to its unique wing design, but the idea of a folding wing is even older than the Corsair, patented a mere 17 years after the Wright Brothers' first flight by a man named F.M. Osborne.

Today, there are a few modern planes with wings that fold, including the F-35C, which has folding wingtips to allow more to be stored on an aircraft carrier, and the new Boeing 777X, the first commercial plane ever to boast wings that fold. Of course, no one plans to land a 777X on an aircraft carrier, but it is a similar space-saving design to that Corsair you can see in museums.

The wings on the new Boeing are about 23 feet longer than the wings on a 777. Boeing could have kept the wings on the 777X the same length, but it opted for an extended wingspan to make it more fuel efficient. Then it faced a new problem — that extension meant the 777X would be too big for many airports. The solution? Folding wingtips. But don't expect to see those wings fold mid-flight. The extended wings are needed to improve the plane's performance, and while it could theoretically remain in the air, the wings must be fully extended during takeoff for maximum lift.