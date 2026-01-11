This TV Easily Self-Mounts To A Wall In Seconds (And It's Totally Wireless)

Wireless TVs have been around for a while, but as the size of the panels kept going up, mounts became an aesthetic problem. After all, why spend thousands of dollars on an extremely sleek OLED TV, only to have a mount and cable spaghetti spoil the looks? The likes of Samsung and LG have come up with elegant options such as the Frame and Wallpaper TV, but you still need a mounting solution and wires to handle. At CES 2026, an upstart named Displace showcased a rather novel solution that fits a TV on the wall without any mounts, stands, or drilling work required.

You simply push the TV against the wall, and the whole kit attaches itself to the flat surface. The concept behind the whole engineering is simple — suction cups. The brand in question is Displace, and at the recently concluded Consumer Electronics Show, it presented what it calls the world's first truly wireless television. The Display Pro TV 2 comes with a built-in hub at the back, though the attachment can be bought separately, as well. The hub has batteries to power the TV for hours, and it also features suction cups that let you attach the TV to the wall surface, including glass.

A TV with zero wires and zero wall mounts Displace unveils a fully wireless TV. Battery-powered and mounted using vacuum tech. If it's smooth, it's a TV wall.#CES2026 @ijustine pic.twitter.com/R5Mt3Lwvr2 — CES (@CES) January 9, 2026

Notably, the suction force is strong enough that an average human can hang off it. The entire kit can be mounted and replaced without using any tools or having to deal with drilling or braces. In a video shared on X, a Displace executive mentioned that the battery fitted inside the hub can provide eight to ten hours of watch time at peak brightness. The number goes up dramatically if you attach the soundbar because it comes with its own set of batteries that take the per-charge mileage to 50 hours.