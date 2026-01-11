This TV Easily Self-Mounts To A Wall In Seconds (And It's Totally Wireless)
Wireless TVs have been around for a while, but as the size of the panels kept going up, mounts became an aesthetic problem. After all, why spend thousands of dollars on an extremely sleek OLED TV, only to have a mount and cable spaghetti spoil the looks? The likes of Samsung and LG have come up with elegant options such as the Frame and Wallpaper TV, but you still need a mounting solution and wires to handle. At CES 2026, an upstart named Displace showcased a rather novel solution that fits a TV on the wall without any mounts, stands, or drilling work required.
You simply push the TV against the wall, and the whole kit attaches itself to the flat surface. The concept behind the whole engineering is simple — suction cups. The brand in question is Displace, and at the recently concluded Consumer Electronics Show, it presented what it calls the world's first truly wireless television. The Display Pro TV 2 comes with a built-in hub at the back, though the attachment can be bought separately, as well. The hub has batteries to power the TV for hours, and it also features suction cups that let you attach the TV to the wall surface, including glass.
A TV with zero wires and zero wall mounts
Displace unveils a fully wireless TV. Battery-powered and mounted using vacuum tech. If it's smooth, it's a TV wall.#CES2026 @ijustine pic.twitter.com/R5Mt3Lwvr2
— CES (@CES) January 9, 2026
Notably, the suction force is strong enough that an average human can hang off it. The entire kit can be mounted and replaced without using any tools or having to deal with drilling or braces. In a video shared on X, a Displace executive mentioned that the battery fitted inside the hub can provide eight to ten hours of watch time at peak brightness. The number goes up dramatically if you attach the soundbar because it comes with its own set of batteries that take the per-charge mileage to 50 hours.
How does it work?
The Displace Pro TV 2 comes with the suction hub built in, but the company separately sells the Displace Hub that can accommodate televisions ranging from 55-inch to 100-inch. Depending on the size of the TV, the built-in 15,000 mAh battery can provide 5-10 hours of video watching time.
In an interview, Displace chief Balaji Krishnan revealed that the company invented the tech behind the Displace Pro TV 2 and its hub. "The TV is built with suction cups on the back, and you can literally pick up the TV and stick to any surface within five seconds," Krishnan said, adding that the tech works with dry, painted, or textured walls — and even a glass wall. "We are the only TV that can be attached to a glass in the industry."
Regarding the suction system, he notes the hub assembly "literally creates" a vacuum within five to ten seconds, and it takes a similar interval to detach it and move to a new place. The company calls it active loop vacuum technology, or the active loop suction mounting tech. On the exterior, you will see four circular suction cups positioned at the center of the mounting hub that can handle up to 300 lb of weight (13:48 in video). The more impressive part of the suction assembly is the built-in landing gear system that prevents the TV from detaching and taking physical damage. Let's say the battery runs out. The TV detects it, and using a system of two auto-leveling ziplines, it slowly descends and lies flat on the ground. The suction plate can remain attached to the wall for 2-3 days. The Displace Pro TV 2 is priced at $6,499, while the Displace Hub is up for grabs at $1,999 in the US.