This Low-Cost Harbor Freight Organizer Is A DIYer's Dream Come True
There are a wide range of Harbor Freight accessories designed to help DIYers organize their tool boxes and supplies. There are sturdy shelving units, hanging tool cabinets, parts bins, lockable tool boxes, pegboard-backed work benches, and totable storage boxes. While functional, and a necessary component of the DIYer arsenal, most of these functional options are boring.
As DIYers, our dreams of creative organization for tools and supplies are best satisfied by solutions that offer some wow-factor. Tool box organizers designed to manage your mess may be a welcomed addition, but they often remain hidden from view inside a box or cabinet. The low-cost Harbor Freight organizer we're talking about can function equally well as a craftsperson's tool chest in a workshop or fitted out with supplies for a quilting bee.
The Windsor Design 8-Drawer Wood Tool Chest from Harbor Freight is affordably priced at $89.99. The classically-styled wooden tool chest features a walnut-stained hardwood exterior, a felt-lined interior, and chrome-plated hardware. It even has a 90-day warranty to ensure it's free from defects in the materials or workmanship used to craft it.
Features of the Windsor Design Wood Tool Chest
The Windsor Design Wood Tool Chest is a budget-friendly Harbor Freight find that would make a nice gift for someone else or for yourself. The chest measures 20 inches from side to side, 10.6 inches front to back, and stands 16 inches tall. The wood tool chest features eight drawers in total, plus bonus storage in the top of the chest. The drawers are secured behind a lockable front door that features an inset panel design and chrome-plated hardware. Remove the door and slide it under the bottom drawer for storage to access the drawers.
At the bottom, two of the drawers span the full width of the box, and six smaller drawers are arranged as three sets of pairs, each one spanning half the width, above them. The top portion of the chest is an open space that could benefit from a set of small storage bins, or it could accommodate items that won't fit in the drawers or items that see frequent use. A mirror adorns the inside of the lid, a handy addition if you get something in your eye, or just need to check your appearance. The chest has a 4.6-star rating at Harbor Freight, with 96% of customers recommending it to others. Negative reviews find fault with the chest's construction, pointing out its veneer finish, misaligned locking hardware, and the need for separate keys to lock the door securing the drawers and the top lid.
Methodology
As a DIYer and frequent shopper of Harbor Freight, this tool chest sprang to mind when presented with the question of which Harbor Freight organizer could make a DIYer's dream come true. Nearly every craftsman has a special regard for wooden tool chests, but due diligence required a deep dive into Harbor Freight's organizational offerings.
In the end, Harbor Freight offers a wide array of products to organize and store a variety of items used by DIYers. Some colorful plastic bins tried to be cute, metal shelves offer sturdy construction, and large tool boxes have expansive storage capacity with heavy-duty drawers. The U.S. General Mini Toolbox almost got the nod, but it's too small to be practical for the serious DIYer. They are cute though.