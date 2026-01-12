New State Law Aims To Make Acquiring License Plate 'Flippers' Much Harder

A new law went into effect in California on January 1, 2026. It attempts to clamp down on a practice depriving the state of toll revenue while it aids and abets other types of vehicle-based crime such as robberies and car theft. We are talking about California Assembly Bill 1085, which will criminalize the manufacture of, and increase the fine for sales of, license plate 'flippers' — devices that can obscure or hide a car's license plate from both toll readers and California cities' controversial AI license plate readers. Assembly member Catherine Stefani, D-San Francisco, introduced the bill, and Governor Gavin Newsom signed it into law on October 1, 2025 — with its effective date being the first day of the new year.

A flipper is a device that can be controlled manually, mechanically, or electrically to either physically hide a vehicle's license plate or to switch between two different license plates remotely, at the driver's command. The penalty for selling these devices is a fine of $1,000, "...per item sold or manufactured for a violation of these provisions." It should be noted that the original version of Bill 1085 called for a $10,000 fine, including penalties. Existing California law already prohibited drivers from using license plate flippers, and the $250 penalty for that offense remains unchanged.