Japan Sent Fighter Jets To Europe - Here's Why

Fighter jets appearing in a nation's airspace can cause concern for civilians, but it's usually nothing to worry about. Oftentimes, unit movements are training exercises, which can be crucial training for allies. In the event of a global conflict, large-scale maneuvers can be essential techniques, and these training exercises allow forces to gain experience flying, maintaining, and using shared equipment. For these reasons, joint military maneuvers happen quite often. One such example occurred in September 2025, when Japanese fighter jets and personnel were temporarily stationed in Europe at the British Royal Air Force base RAF Coningsby.

The Japanese forces also traveled to Germany, Canada, and the United States in something of a whistlestop tour of some of the island nation's allies that was performed as part of what was called the Atlantic Eagles mission. A press release from Japan's Air Self-Defense Force described the jets' mission as "a friendly visit to North America and Europe". The idea is that would-be aggressors would see that multiple nations patrol these areas and cooperate closely together. A primary way to do this, of course, is something of a show of force, and that explains why the number of personnel and aircraft selected to perform the mission was quite considerable. This is unsurprising, as Japan boasts one of the largest air forces in the world by aircraft numbers.