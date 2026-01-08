How To Set Up An Xbox Controller On Your TV With Bluetooth

When it comes to console gaming, both PlayStation and Xbox deliver high-fidelity titles like "Red Dead Redemption 2" and "Arc Raiders" at a price point that's tough to match with a similarly spec'd gaming PC. You also get controllers with your console, which inarguably offer a more relaxed gaming experience. The Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 and the PlayStation 5 DualSense are regarded as some of the best game controllers of all time.

Both game controllers can also be used when gaming on PC, but did you know you can play games on your smart TV, even without the console hooked up? Thanks to advancements in cloud gaming, the Xbox app on supported smart TVs lets you stream your favorite titles. This may come in handy if you have a television in another room, away from your console.

There are more creative ways to use an Xbox controller, but being able to connect one to your TV is a more practical application. A wide range of Xbox controllers is supported, including the Xbox 360 wired controller. You can connect your Xbox controller via USB or Bluetooth, but the latter offers greater convenience and freedom to move around.