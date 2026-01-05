This App Predicts When Your Phone's Battery Will Probably Die
Is there anything more frustrating than when your phone's battery starts to age? Slowly but surely, you start to notice your phone isn't lasting as long off the charger as it used to. Sure, you can tweak some settings to make your phone's battery last longer; uninstall apps you aren't using, turn off location settings, turn down your brightness, and more. But eventually, your battery will deteriorate to the point of no return, no matter how carefully you charge it.
That's where iFixit's app comes in. Released in early December 2025, this new app can quickly scan your phone's battery and tell you its condition. More importantly, it can tell you if the battery is degraded and needs a replacement. If you're feeling particularly bold, you can even use the app and its built-in AI support tool, FixBot, to help you follow iFixit's step-by-step instructions for replacing your device's battery. It even provides you with links to purchase repair kits with genuine parts and tools to perform the repair. Just bear in mind it won't actually replace the battery for you. Replacing a phone battery can be a notoriously tricky process, so if you find the instructions intimidating, consider having an authorized dealer perform the replacement.
How Ifixit's new app can help you check your phone battery
There are no complicated scans to run or anything like that with the iFixit app. In fact, once you first load it after installing, you'll get an in-app notification about your battery health. Clicking it will give you more details, including the percentage degradation it's experiencing, the power it's drawing, and the number of charge cycles it's been through.
You get all sorts of information at first glance, but it can be pretty scary. For me, the app displays a bright red warning informing me my battery health is "poor" and that my battery is "severely degraded." My battery not being the best isn't too surprising, considering I'm still stubbornly rocking a Google Pixel 6 Pro. While I do wish my phone's battery life were better, I would hardly call it "severely" degraded.
That in itself is the one major thing to keep in mind about the iFixit app. The tool is still in Beta, and warns that the app is "fine-tuning accuracy." So if you're having issues with your device's battery or need a little more information about it to diagnose an issue, this is a great way to get that data. Just don't panic buy a battery because the app gives you a reading you don't expect.