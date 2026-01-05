This App Predicts When Your Phone's Battery Will Probably Die

Is there anything more frustrating than when your phone's battery starts to age? Slowly but surely, you start to notice your phone isn't lasting as long off the charger as it used to. Sure, you can tweak some settings to make your phone's battery last longer; uninstall apps you aren't using, turn off location settings, turn down your brightness, and more. But eventually, your battery will deteriorate to the point of no return, no matter how carefully you charge it.

That's where iFixit's app comes in. Released in early December 2025, this new app can quickly scan your phone's battery and tell you its condition. More importantly, it can tell you if the battery is degraded and needs a replacement. If you're feeling particularly bold, you can even use the app and its built-in AI support tool, FixBot, to help you follow iFixit's step-by-step instructions for replacing your device's battery. It even provides you with links to purchase repair kits with genuine parts and tools to perform the repair. Just bear in mind it won't actually replace the battery for you. Replacing a phone battery can be a notoriously tricky process, so if you find the instructions intimidating, consider having an authorized dealer perform the replacement.