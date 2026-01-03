This Snow Shoveling Trick Could Save You From Getting Plowed In

Snowfall is, for most areas, an unavoidable fact of life during winter. As a result, it's important to be mindful of how you're clearing a path for yourself, others, and your vehicle. Unfortunately, snow plows don't always offer the same courtesy, typically pushing wet, slushy snow to the end of folks' driveways and making it difficult to get out. Fortunately, there's a shoveling trick you can use to avoid this problem. This strategy, known as the snow pocket method, involves shoveling an extra 10 feet or so to the left of your driveway, parallel to the road, giving that plowed snow somewhere to go.

The reason this strategy works has to do with the plows themselves. As they drive down the road, snow accumulates on the front plow and is supported by high snow drifts. Once there's an opening, like the end of one's driveway, the snow is released into the space and ultimately gets in your way. By clearing out an extra few feet ahead of your driveway — whether that be with the aid of a shovel or a snow blower from one of the major snow blower brands currently on the market — the accumulated snow gets a chance to release early and fill that area instead of falling into and blocking the end of your driveway.

But what if you don't have time to do this trick or live somewhere where plows come from both directions? If your driveway ends up blocked by wet, heavy snow, you should remove it quickly and, most importantly, safely.