Looking For The Best Deals On Milwaukee Tools? Here's Where You'll Find Them
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's no shortage of tool brands for folks to choose from these days, with plenty of worthwhile options. Milwaukee is a brand that many tool enthusiasts love, earning points with its customers for its product variety and reliability, among others. Of course, this reputation does come with a downside: the price. It's no big secret that Milwaukee tools can come with hefty price tags, requiring those tight budgets to go above and beyond to find good deals. Fortunately, you don't have to settle for the pricier stores, as there are plenty of places one can score good deals on Milwaukee products.
For instance, there's the authorized Milwaukee retailer Red Tool Store, which is quite favored by Milwaukee buyers and has an entire section devoted to limited-time deals. It's filled with tools, batteries, and other products at marked-down prices that are well below the average. However, the deals are always changing, so you have to keep a close eye on the selection if you're seeking a specific product. Another solid, customer-trusted digital Milwaukee marketplace is Tool Up, which frequently runs sales on Milwaukee items to help you stock your collection for less than retail.
Even without sales, these sites are comparatively cheaper than the likes of Grainger and MSC Direct, which tend to sell Milwaukee tools above the average price point. Online stores are just one part of the story, though. What are one's options if they prefer shopping at brick-and-mortar stores?
Great in-store options for saving on Milwaukee tools
Despite its popularity, Milwaukee tools aren't available at all physical tool stores. For example, one of the biggest hardware chains around, Lowe's, doesn't sell Milwaukee tools, and neither does Harbor Freight. Still, many do, and quite a few of them offer decent deals on their Milwaukee products. A fine choice is easily Milwaukee's biggest retailer, Home Depot, which sells items at standard prices. Of course, this isn't why the store is highlighted here. Deal-seekers will want to check out Home Depot because the company frequently puts Milwaukee tools on sale. The store also runs deals, such as including free batteries with certain purchases, selling tool bundles, and more.
Alternatively, one can look to their local Ace Hardware for markdowns on Milwaukee tools. Much like Home Depot, Ace prices tend to hover around the average for Milwaukee tools, but some looking around and smart shopping can uncover many deals to take advantage of. You can find hand and power tools on sale, and there are online-only deals on tool and battery bundles that, while still quite costly, will save you money nonetheless. On top of all of this, Ace and Home Depot offer online and in-store coupons that could help you save even more money on your next Milwaukee purchase.
How we selected these retailers
We considered several elements when recommending these Milwaukee retailers. Naturally, the level of financial savings was the first aspect kept in mind. Comparing several specific Milwaukee tools across different stores helped us identify which stores' prices were lower, average, or above average; we then recommended those stores that sold Milwaukee products below or at the average price. We also factored in sale prices, as well as how stores handle their sales. Are they frequent, well-advertised, and actually worth monitoring in terms of savings? If so, we deemed them worthy of highlighting.
Though tool costs were at the forefront of our research, the sources covered were vetted on other merits. Their overall Milwaukee selection was taken into account, as were their reputation with shoppers and accessibility. What did shipping options and costs look like, for example? For physical stores with a digital storefront, we also checked whether there were additional fees for alternatives to shipping, such as in-store or curbside pickup. All of these points helped paint a full picture of which sources were actually worth buying from beyond the potential savings on the items in one's cart.