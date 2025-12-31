Can You Hide Your Amazon Orders? It's Complicated

While Amazon has provided a welcome platform for people to purchase items conveniently and at budget-friendly prices, there are certain drawbacks to purchasing from an online retailer. There's the lack of that warm, nostalgic feeling of browsing for products in person, for one, but there is also an incredibly specific thing that Amazon has made it difficult to do. Namely, hiding your purchases from other members of the household.

For many families or couples, sharing an Amazon account makes things easier, as they share the same bank account, address, and potential Prime account. However, this can cause problems around birthdays or other holidays, as you typically want to purchase gifts with which to surprise your family members. Unfortunately, Amazon makes this incredibly difficult, as it keeps a running list of every purchased item. Amazon used to have a feature that let you archive orders, which removed them from the account's main purchase list, but that feature was discontinued. Now, the only way to shield those sensitive orders is through a feature called Amazon Family.

This program launched in October 2025 and is an evolution of the now-defunct Prime Invitee Program. Amazon Family lets you create a household of up to two adults and four children who can all share Prime benefits, such as video streaming, free shipping, and more. This setup gives every person their own separate account, and while the adults can see the orders of the children, as there are strict parental controls in place for purchases on those accounts, the adults cannot see each other's purchases. Luckily, setting up an Amazon Family account is rather easy.