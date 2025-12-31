Is Tim Cook Leaving Apple?

Tim Cook has been with Apple for an exceptionally long time, surpassing even Steve Jobs' tenure at the helm. Cook, now 65 years old and just two years shy of the official government stipulated retirement age in the U.S., hasn't given any signs of stepping down from his role anytime soon. However, reports indicate that plans for a successor have kicked into motion, and he could vacate his role next year.

The Financial Times stirred the market when it reported "its board and senior executives have recently intensified preparations" to find a successor for Cook. Citing insider sources, the outlet mentioned that a new CEO will likely be announced well ahead of Apple's annual Fall launch event in 2026. John Ternus, Apple's senior vice-president of hardware engineering, is said to be the frontrunner in the race to replace Cook as the new chief. Cook has rarely discussed his retirement plans publicly, and what little he has said, the message has been pretty vague.

In 2021, Cook said (via the New York Times) that he probably won't be Apple's CEO after a decade. "10 more years is a long time and probably not 10 more years." But on the Table Manners podcast, he said that he won't retire in a traditional sense. According to Bloomberg, though, "Unless there is some unexpected event that forces Cook to step down sooner than planned, that moment is not at hand." But leaving the CEO's role doesn't mean Cook will exit the company where he has worked since 1998, especially when he has a vision for Apple.