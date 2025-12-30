Milwaukee's Underhood Light Is Great, But Smart Money Buys This Harbor Freight Brand

You'll find two underhood lights priced at $89.99 among the Harbor Freight lighting solutions designed to brighten your work area. The one from Braun and another from Icon. However, the Icon 2100 Lumen Underhood Light is an Icon tool you should steer clear of based on user reviews.

The Braun underhood light emits 2,000 lumens on its highest setting, and includes low and strobe settings with undisclosed outputs. The design incorporates padded underhood hooks that span up to 75 inches and a foldable frame that compresses to under 28 inches for storage. Harbor Freight reports its Braun 2000 Lumen Foldable Underhood Light comes with an integrated 7,200 mAh lithium-ion battery, with a battery gauge, that powers the light for up to 11 hours on low or 3 hours on high. In a review posted to Braun's product page, Mike, a Harbor Freight customer, says the light lasted for 6 hours after receiving a full charge.

Harbor Freight specs say it takes as little as 5 hours to charge the battery. If desired, the light can be used while charging with the included USB charging cord. Or buy two Braun Underhood Lights and keep one on the charger while using the other for less than the cost of the Milwaukee. The Braun Underhood Light has a 4.5-star rating with 89% of customers recommending it to others. Some of the negative reviews mention short battery life, but the majority of reviews that include comments about the battery indicate it provides around four to six hours of use. One insightful 3-star rating from "Messy Garage," a Harbor Freight customer, notes that they dislike having to cycle through settings every time, especially the strobe function, to use the light.