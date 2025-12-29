Microsoft Has A New Strategy To Stop Windows Users From Downloading Chrome
When you think of a web browser, odds are your mind immediately jumps to Google Chrome. Since launching in 2008, Chrome has become the dominant web browser, regardless of the device. Thus, it makes sense that Microsoft, whose Microsoft Edge is a direct competitor to Google Chrome, has constantly been trying to attract users to use its browser. The company's latest attempt to keep people from ditching Edge — which is the default browser in Windows 11 — in favor of Chrome is to emphasize Edge's advantages over Chrome, painting it as the superior option to Google's widely-adopted alternative.
When you try to download Chrome via Edge, you're now served a series of pop-ups from the latter urging you to rethink your decision. Instead of begging for your business, though, one pop-up spotlights the security benefits of browsing with Edge — mainly private browsing, password monitoring, and enhanced protection against online threats. Clicking on the link attached to said pop-up will then bring you to a page with further details on how Edge keeps you safe. Other pop-ups center on user artificial intelligence tools, price comparison tools while shopping, tab syncing across devices, battery life, and more. Time will tell if this strategy pays off for Microsoft, as it tries to win some market share from Google Chrome. The fact is, at this point, which browser is best for you is up to your own wants and needs.
Browser options extend far beyond Edge and Chrome
Even though Chrome is considered the default web browser to many, and there's nothing wrong with using it, there are merits to others. The aforementioned Edge is indeed regarded as slightly more secure than Chrome, and it tends to use less RAM and CPU. It can use its own extensions along with those in the Chrome library, and it can sync data with other Microsoft and Windows services. Not to mention, it has features that Chrome doesn't offer, such as Split-Screen mode for multiple windows, and Collections, a method of collecting pages and notes and sending them to Microsoft Excel, Word, or PowerPoint.
Going beyond the two heavy-hitters that are Chrome and Edge, one finds other strong options like the Brave browser. Brave is one of the best secure web browsers available and offers fewer ads while surfing the web, shorter load times, even less RAM and CPU usage, and a higher level of privacy than more mainstream competitors. Though it does cost money, Kagi's Orion browser is another alternative for the security-conscious. This browser also prioritizes privacy, efficiency, and speed, though it's only available on macOS and iOS as of December 2025, with versions for Linux and Windows still in development.
Microsoft seems intent on convincing users that Edge is the way to go over Chrome, and perhaps these new pop-ups will encourage people to stick with Edge on their Windows PCs. It's worth remembering, though, that it's more than just a two-horse race.