Microsoft Has A New Strategy To Stop Windows Users From Downloading Chrome

Even though Chrome is considered the default web browser to many, and there's nothing wrong with using it, there are merits to others. The aforementioned Edge is indeed regarded as slightly more secure than Chrome, and it tends to use less RAM and CPU. It can use its own extensions along with those in the Chrome library, and it can sync data with other Microsoft and Windows services. Not to mention, it has features that Chrome doesn't offer, such as Split-Screen mode for multiple windows, and Collections, a method of collecting pages and notes and sending them to Microsoft Excel, Word, or PowerPoint.

Going beyond the two heavy-hitters that are Chrome and Edge, one finds other strong options like the Brave browser. Brave is one of the best secure web browsers available and offers fewer ads while surfing the web, shorter load times, even less RAM and CPU usage, and a higher level of privacy than more mainstream competitors. Though it does cost money, Kagi's Orion browser is another alternative for the security-conscious. This browser also prioritizes privacy, efficiency, and speed, though it's only available on macOS and iOS as of December 2025, with versions for Linux and Windows still in development.

Microsoft seems intent on convincing users that Edge is the way to go over Chrome, and perhaps these new pop-ups will encourage people to stick with Edge on their Windows PCs. It's worth remembering, though, that it's more than just a two-horse race.