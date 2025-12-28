This USB-C Battery Charger Isn't Made By Ryobi, But Amazon Users Swear By It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Battery-powered tools may have become the norm, but the batteries and chargers themselves are still expensive. Thus, third-party companies have taken it upon themselves to provide alternatives, allowing users to power their name-brand equipment for less. Ryobi batteries, for example, are supposed to only be used with Ryobi chargers, but those are pricey and only serve one purpose. Products like the SYMIK 100-watt charger and 145-watt power source, however, claim to not only charge Ryobi batteries but also serve as a flashlight and a USB charger as well.
While this may sound too good to be true, many Amazon users are all-in on this multi-use third-party charger. The $35.99 unit currently has a 4.7 out of five-star rating based on 365 reviews. Some users have praised it for its versatility, using it to charge batteries as well as powering small appliances for short periods. Others praised its quick charging, despite its comparatively smaller size compared to Ryobi's chargers. Speaking of, some customers even put it above Ryobi's official battery chargers, while some have also claimed that it's the best power bank some have ever used.
For the most part, Amazon customers seem quite happy with this SYMIK Ryobi-compatible charger. At the same time, similarly to why one should think twice about buying a third-party DeWalt battery charger, there are reasons why one might want to skip on this unit and stick with official chargers for their Ryobi tool batteries and USB-powered gadgets.
The risks of going with a third-party charger
Not every Amazon customer who tried this charger appreciated it. Some reviewers felt that it was too complicated, while others had their units abruptly stop working after only a short while of use. These aren't the majority of cases by any means, but these negative experiences are still worth keeping in mind before dropping over $30 for one. After all, if it's not going to work or prove troublesome to use, why bother spending the money and, potentially, putting your batteries and devices at risk?
There's another big reason why one might not want to give this charger a go: it's not an official product. This is a third-party charger, and while that doesn't mean it's inherently junk, companies like Ryobi generally don't take kindly to those. In its battery warranty terms, Ryobi outlines that damage caused by misuse or abuse will result in the voiding of the warranty, and there's a case to be made that charging with a third-party product is misuse. So, if your battery is harmed in some way by this charger, and Ryobi is aware of this and can prove it, don't expect the company to repair or replace it and foot the bill.
Even though many Amazon users swear by this SYMIK Ryobi and USB device-compatible charger, it's important to think twice about whether it's right for you. As great as it sounds, it could turn out to be more trouble than it's worth. Instead, you may want to just look at the Ryobi battery chargers currently on the market and their reviews to determine which is the right choice.