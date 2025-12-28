This USB-C Battery Charger Isn't Made By Ryobi, But Amazon Users Swear By It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Battery-powered tools may have become the norm, but the batteries and chargers themselves are still expensive. Thus, third-party companies have taken it upon themselves to provide alternatives, allowing users to power their name-brand equipment for less. Ryobi batteries, for example, are supposed to only be used with Ryobi chargers, but those are pricey and only serve one purpose. Products like the SYMIK 100-watt charger and 145-watt power source, however, claim to not only charge Ryobi batteries but also serve as a flashlight and a USB charger as well.

While this may sound too good to be true, many Amazon users are all-in on this multi-use third-party charger. The $35.99 unit currently has a 4.7 out of five-star rating based on 365 reviews. Some users have praised it for its versatility, using it to charge batteries as well as powering small appliances for short periods. Others praised its quick charging, despite its comparatively smaller size compared to Ryobi's chargers. Speaking of, some customers even put it above Ryobi's official battery chargers, while some have also claimed that it's the best power bank some have ever used.

For the most part, Amazon customers seem quite happy with this SYMIK Ryobi-compatible charger. At the same time, similarly to why one should think twice about buying a third-party DeWalt battery charger, there are reasons why one might want to skip on this unit and stick with official chargers for their Ryobi tool batteries and USB-powered gadgets.