New Study Unveils The Deadliest Intersections In NYC

A recent study of New York City pedestrian fatalities has helped shed light on which of the city's numerous intersections is the most dangerous. The study, which was completed by three groups, Transportation Alternatives, Families for Safe Streets, and Open Plans, highlighted 116 intersections that had at least five fatalities since 2022. You can see the data in its entirety on the Transportation Alternatives website.

The study places an importance on realizing how many New Yorkers walk for work, to the grocery store, or just as their main form of transportation. The population of New York City is around 8.5 million, and, according to the study, nearly three million residents live within a half mile of one of the 116 dangerous intersections.

Of the 116 intersections, the most obstructed in each borough according to the study are the West 120th Street & Lenox Avenue intersection in Manhattan, the Northern Boulevard & 48th Street intersection in Queens, the Flatbush Avenue & Avenue H intersection in Brooklyn, the Bruckner Boulevard & St. Ann's Avenue intersection in the Bronx, and the Hunton Street & Richmond Road intersection in Staten Island. The Manhattan and Queens intersections both had nine fatalities over the course of the study, the Brooklyn and Bronx intersections had eight, and the Staten Island intersection had 7.