New Method For Repairing B-2 Bombers Saves The US Air Force Millions

The Northrop B-2 Spirit is one of the United States Air Force's most well-known and fascinating aircraft. The heavy strategic bomber can fly to and drop ordnance on targets anywhere in the world, and it's been in operation since 1993. One of its most notable characteristics is its hefty price tag, costing American taxpayers a whopping $2.1 billion per aircraft, making the B-2 the most expensive military plane ever built. This is a primary reason only 21 of the planned 132 bombers were produced.

Of those, one was lost in a 2008 crash, while another was significantly damaged in a 2021 crash. When the damaged B-2 crashed in 2021, the Air Force made the call to retire it instead of repairing it, as the costs were too high to justify the expense. However, thanks to updates and upgrades made to the repair process, the damaged B-2, known as the Spirit of Georgia, has been returned to service.

This is a significant development, as the $2.1 billion aircraft was thought lost after its landing gear failed, causing widespread damage when it crash-landed. The aircraft was able to make a single flight to Northrop Grumman's Palmdale, California, facility in 2022 so repairs could begin, which ended up saving around $52 million in costs, reducing the repair schedule by nine months. The expensive, multiyear repair effort was carried out by the U.S. Air Force and Northrop Grumman, and it was one of the most challenging structural repairs in the fleet's history.