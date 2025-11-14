Who Made The B2 Stealth Bomber?

The B-2 bomber was the last American heavy bomber built in the 20th Century. While Boeing was the prime contractor with the B-52 and it bought Rockwell's B-1 building arm, it was Northrop-Grumman who built the B-2 Spirit bombers. The company built 21 of them. This includes a test bed, which took flight for the time on July 17, 1989, and was later converted to a production-equivalent unit.

The B-2 is unusual in several respects, starting with its shape. The B-2 is a flying wing aircraft, so unlike almost every other military aircraft, there is no fuselage with wings attached to it. The whole aircraft is part of the wing. Northrop-Grumman has in-depth experience with developing flying wing shaped aircraft going back to 1929. The company started exploring the flying wing shape as a bomber with the YB-35 and YB-49 programs, though these were propeller-driven aircraft and not jets like the B-2.