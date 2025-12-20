Company Unveils New Quantum Processor 100x Denser Than Any Other

The quantum computing industry is advancing, but is it advancing fast enough? While we constantly hear claims like a quantum computer could be 20,000 times faster, the actual physical processors — the brains of these machines — have been stuck at a size of around 100 qubits. Google recently hit 105 with its Willow chip, and IBM is at 120 with its Nighthawk model. But going further appears to be difficult because physically cramming more onto a wafer is no easy feat, mostly due to wiring issues.

Well, a Dutch startup called QuantWare has decided to blow those numbers out of the water. They announced a new processor architecture called VIO-40K that apparently packs 10,000 qubits onto a single chip. That's notable considering it's effectively 100 times denser than the best right now. So how did a name you've likely never heard of manage to do what Google and IBM have not? The secret is virtually identical to how city planners handle overcrowding. Instead of building out, they built up. Most quantum processors use 2D, horizontal wiring, which limits how many connections you can squeeze onto a flat surface before things start getting messy. QuantWare's solution is moving to a 3D architecture with vertical wiring.

This might not sound as exciting as the breakthrough that made teleportation a reality, but it's significant if the promise holds up. The company used vertical connections, which allowed them to utilize "chiplets" – smaller, modular chips stitched together — to create one massive system. They basically managed to work around the usual data bottlenecks. The result is a QPU that supports 40,000 input-output lines. To actually build these, QuantWare is constructing a massive facility in the Netherlands. They claim it will be the first factory dedicated to creating open-architecture quantum devices at an industrial scale.