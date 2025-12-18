This Ship Sank Nearly Two Centuries Ago – Now It's A Window Into History

There are a myriad of interesting and ancient objects hiding under the surface of the ocean, from ancient Roman cities to downed war planes to a 2,000-year-old shipwreck with crates of unbroken dinnerware. In 2025, researchers announced a new discovery: a Dutch ship that went down 168 years ago off South Australia's south-east coast. The search for the Koning Willem de Tweede took several years, and it was a collaborative effort involving the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cultural Heritage Agency; the Australian National Maritime Museum; the Silentworld Foundation, a non-profit organization; Flinders University in Australia; and the South Australian government.

The wreckage was actually discovered in 2022, but researchers were unable to verify their findings until recently due to the poor conditions underwater that severely limit visibility. They undertook several subsequent dives and have identified a windlass, or winch, sticking out of the seabed, along with other pieces they believe are from the ship. While they have not found any artifacts that definitively prove the wreck is the Koning Willem de Tweede — researchers would love to find the brass bell — its location, depth, and size match up to historic accounts of the sinking. Scientists are unsure if the wreck is still in one piece, as much of it remains covered by sand, but the ship brings to light the story of Chinese immigration to Australia during a fascinating time in the country's history: the Victorian gold rush.