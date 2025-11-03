Divers Discover 2,000-Year-Old Shipwreck With Its Tableware Still In Place

When a shipwreck occurs around the world, it often makes the news for a few reasons. It could be that the ship was particularly well-known, or it could be how it sank that gets the public's attention, as was the case with the SS Edmund Fitzgerald, which went down in Lake Superior during a massive storm. Finally, it could be the ship's mission that is newsworthy, like when the first person to cross Antarctica sank in 1915. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), there are an estimated 3 million undiscovered shipwrecks lying at the bottom of our oceans. Many of them aren't famous and have been forgotten by history, yet they still have stories to tell.

Sometimes shipwrecks are found accidentally, while in other cases, a lot of time, effort, and money goes into finding these lose vessels. If historical documents exist that point to the approximate location of a doomed ship, researchers can use technology like sonar, LiDAR, and satellite imagery to help pinpoint a location. Artificial intelligence can also help identify wrecks in photos when the human eye may not spot it.

In 2025, researchers diving off the coast of Adrasan, Turkey found a shipwreck that is at least 2,000 years old. It's not the oldest shipwreck ever found; that distinction belongs to a wooden canoe found in the Netherlands that is more than 10,000 years old. Still, this new discovery and the ceramics found along with it have illuminated an interesting part of history.