These Crashed US Navy Aircraft Were Too Dangerous To Leave On The Seafloor: Here's Why

The mission to retrieve the crashed aircraft wasn't about restoration or salvage. Rather, it was intended to prevent technology deemed sensitive from falling into the hands of adversaries eager to study what makes the fighter—and multi-mission helicopter of choice of the world's most powerful aircraft carrier fleet—tick.

That said, in 2025, the systems aboard the Super Hornet and Seahawk can hardly be described as groundbreaking technology. This isn't merely a matter of age (both have been in service for over two decades, and the Super Hornet itself is a heavy upgrade of the much older Hornet) but also because, unlike the F-35 Lightning stealth fighters or B-21 Raider stealth bombers, it's not hard to find closely matching analogs. The French-made Dassault Rafale M and Chinese-built, Soviet-origin J-15 Flying Shark compare well to the Super Hornet. The British-Italian AW101 Merlin, European NH90 NFH, and Russian Kamov Ka-27 and Ka-28 series perform similarly to the Seahawk.

Still, the electronic warfare suites on the F/A-18F, as well as its AN/APG-79 active electronically-scanned (AESA) radar and data-sharing systems, would be a goldmine for any reverse engineer. Also, both aircraft are currently undergoing upgrades, which means any remaining on the seafloor would likely represent a loss of some of the best technology the U.S. Naval Aviation has to offer.