This County Is Letting AI Answer Your Non-Emergency Calls

One of the most promising avenues where AI is currently being deployed is medical science. From assisting healthcare experts with diagnosis to untangling the mysteries of protein folding for drug discovery, AI has made numerous breakthroughs. Now, a small county is deploying an AI assistant to handle non-emergency calls as a responder. As part of a four-month pilot program, Lyon County in Kansas is deploying a virtual assistant named Betty to answer non-emergency calls. As per Kansas Today, the AI agent will primarily deal with low-stakes situations such as parking woes and wildlife-related reports. Within a span of three days, the AI responder had already handled over 200 calls.

"If we can take some of those items away and actually give our employees the opportunity to do what they are trained to do, I think even if we are shorthanded, it's going to be a better experience for them," Director of the Lyon County Emergency Communication Center, Roxy VanGundy, was quoted as saying. In a video shared on Facebook, she highlighted that Betty can understand English, in addition to French and Spanish. Moreover, as soon as it detects that the caller is speaking in French or Spanish, the AI agent will switch to that language.

The system isn't too different from what Google has already deployed via its Phone app on Android devices. The feature, known as Call Screening, lets the assistant have a chat with the caller and shows a transcript, so that you can see the conversation and decide on accepting or declining the call. In Betty's case, VonGundy notes that the AI respondent is "highly intelligent and capable AI" despite skepticism. The AI agent is currently being used in a limited capacity, with the data from this being used to make a decision on its wider deployment.