5 Top-Rated Portable Spark Plug Socket Sets For Your Emergency Road Kit

Spark plug sockets can be just as essential in your emergency road kit as a standard socket set, as you never know when you might need to swap out or clean a plug on the fly. It's important to know exactly how often you should change spark plugs in your particular engine, as failing to do so can lead to stalls, misfires, or completely dead engines. Standard sockets can crack the delicate insulators of spark plugs, which is why many spark plug sockets include rubber inserts to protect them as well as grip them, which standard sockets can't do. Plus, standard sockets are also too thick to fit where spark plugs are installed.

Certain major socket set brands are better than others, but spark plug sockets are more niche and often aren't included in basic socket sets. If your socket set is lacking spark plug sockets or an adapter, a simple fix is to supplement it with a compact spark plug socket set. Fortunately, there are plenty to choose from that are small enough to store in your car and include cases to keep pieces from rattling around your trunk. The majority of cars these days use 5/8-inch spark plug sizes, while 13/16-inch is also fairly common, especially with trucks and older vehicles.

You'll want to make sure the spark plug socket set you buy is compatible with your engine. You'll also want a set that is reliable and high-quality. Those with strong user reviews are a good indication of quality, since the feedback is based on firsthand experience. Here are five top-rated portable spark plug socket sets based on user reviews. More information on how these sets were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.