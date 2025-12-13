This US State Is Targeting Speeders From 2,000 Feet In The Air

Many of us have spotted those "Speed enforced by aircraft" signs on busy highways and freeways and scoffed, unbelieving that the state has the budget to put planes or helicopters in the air simply for speed enforcement. And surely law enforcement has better ways to spend their time, right? Most of us expect the police to enforce speed with their feet firmly on the ground, using radar or LIDAR, with speed traps, or even with automated speed cameras.

It turns out those signs aren't just meant to scare you into following the speed limit — the police do indeed enforce speed from the air. The California Highway Patrol has a dedicated unit of fixed-wing airplanes that partner with units on the ground to nab speed demons. In Colorado, the police use two Cessna 182 planes that keep an eye on state highways, and don't be in too much of a rush to get to Disney World — the Florida Highway Patrol has also been known to nab drivers using its fleet of fixed-wing planes. Other states are in on the air action as well, including Ohio and Wisconsin.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has an aircraft division that has been using planes to enforce speed on the ground since the latter part of the 1950s. Police are looking to enforce the speed limit in multiple counties, and they see success with every flight. But how do police nab lawbreakers from 2,000 feet up?